Calix Integrates Marketing Cloud with Mailchimp
Calix has integrated its Calix Marketing Cloud with email marketing platform Mailchimp to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to adopt a simple model for planning and executing fully integrated omnichannel marketing campaigns. These campaigns will be targeted with insights from rich behavioral data and executed through automation.
Broadband service provider marketers can now access audience segments from Calix Marketing Cloud directly in Mailchimp and then execute automated and highly targeted campaigns against these audiences. Calix Marketing Cloud will also include a new dashboard that provides real-time visibility into campaign performance metrics, including open rates, click-throughs, unsubscribes, and bounce rates.
In addition to email automation, this integration will enable marketers to add more channels within the Mailchimp platform, such as social, digital ads, and landing pages.
"Today's announcement marks the first of many integrations with marketing technologies that bring sophistication to broadband businesses of all sizes," said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer at Calix, in a statement. "Calix is committed to arming service providers with the tools they need to succeed against the consumer giants. By integrating Mailchimp data directly into Calix Marketing Cloud, marketers can enjoy all the benefits of intelligent automation while extending their marketing capabilities in an efficient, cost-effective manner. There has never been a more exciting time to be a marketer in the broadband industry. with deeper insights, marketers can uncover timely, relevant opportunities and craft campaigns across key channels designed to excite their subscribers and grow their value for generations to come. Our goal is to help our customers make their marketing so good it feels like a service. This launch is another big step in that direction."
"We use Mailchimp extensively for our email marketing, and this integration with Calix Marketing Cloud is a welcome enhancement that will simplify our ability to manage email lists and audience segments from one platform," Chris Armstrong, director, sales and marketing at CityWest, a BSP in British Columbia, Canada, said in a statement. "As marketing becomes inherently more social and our subscribers increasingly more connected, we continue to look for new and innovative ways to deliver premium services. We are eager to build on our successes to date with Calix by integrating even more of our social channels with Calix Marketing Cloud in the near future."
