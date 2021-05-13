Calix Integrates Marketing Cloud with Mailchimp

Calix has integrated its Calix Marketing Cloud with email marketing platform Mailchimp to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to adopt a simple model for planning and executing fully integrated omnichannel marketing campaigns. These campaigns will be targeted with insights from rich behavioral data and executed through automation.

Broadband service provider marketers can now access audience segments from Calix Marketing Cloud directly in Mailchimp and then execute automated and highly targeted campaigns against these audiences. Calix Marketing Cloud will also include a new dashboard that provides real-time visibility into campaign performance metrics, including open rates, click-throughs, unsubscribes, and bounce rates.

In addition to email automation, this integration will enable marketers to add more channels within the Mailchimp platform, such as social, digital ads, and landing pages.