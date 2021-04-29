Qualtrics Launches Customer Care Command Center

Qualtrics today launched the Customer Care Command Center to help organizations improve customer service agent effectiveness by tapping into the hearts and minds of customers and taking action to improve the experiences they deliver.

The Qualtrics Customer Care Command Center gives every agent access to customer insights based on feedback, enables more focused coaching from managers, and ultimately enables them to provide experiences that improve customer satisfaction and retention.

"Customer service is one of the most important touchpoints that organizations have with their customers, especially as the world has shifted to digital," said Jay Choi, chief product officer at Qualtrics, in a statement. "More than ever, organizations need to empower their agents with a single view that surfaces real-time customer feedback and enables them to take action on that data to deliver incredible experiences, which in turn create happier and more loyal customers."

The Command Center gives every agent a single view of the feedback they're receiving from customers in real-time and automatically surfaces recommended actions for improvement. With a feature called Perception Gap Analysis, agents can provide their own feedback on customer interactions and identify gaps between their perception of the service delivered and the customer's perception.

Agents can also request help from managers flag interactions they would like reviewed, or bring attention to positive customer interactions. These capabilities are directly embedded in each agent' existing systems and workflows.

The Command Center provides managers an Agent Performance Score, which uniquely combines customer feedback and agent performance metrics, such as the number of cases resolved after the first interaction. This allows managers to create shared coaching plans based on agent and customer feedback in a single platform.

The Customer Care Command Center integrates with Salesforce Service Cloud, ServiceNow, and many other CRM systems.