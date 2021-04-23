Sendbird Launches Flutter and Open-Source SDKs for Building Chat Apps

Sendbird, a provider of mobile engagement and communication across in-app chat, voice, and video, has released Flutter SDK to enable developers to build chat in Flutter applications, and an open-source version of its UIKit so applications can be designed with and incorporate branded elements.

"Sendbird was founded by developers for developers, so we want our technology to be as open and easy to use as possible," said John Kim, founder and CEO of Sendbird, in a statement. "Developers will grow the next generation of unicorns, and Sendbird is doing everything we can to empower them by making it very simple to integrate compelling interactive experiences into modern apps."

With the Flutter SDK for Sendbird Chat, app developers can build full-featured chat in their Flutter applications and deploy it cross-platform with a single codebase. It comes with modern messenger features that enable chat at high scale and align with Sendbird's other client-side SDKs, including the following:

Group Channels, allowing developers to build private group chats in their apps;

Supergroup Channels, allowing developers to build private chat channels for up to 20,000 users in a single channel;

Open Channels, to power chat with up to 60,000 users in a single channel;

Moderation, allowing users to ban other users, mute users, and freeze a chat channel to keep conversations safe and on brand; and

Open-Source UIKit, enabling developers to customize and extend Sendbird's UIKit