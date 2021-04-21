-->
KickFire and RollWorks Partner

KickFire is partnering with RollWorks to deliver enhanced account identification and engagement measurement within the RollWorks Account-Based Platform.

Through the partnership, KickFire's TWIN Caching IP address intelligence data is strengthening the account data foundation within the RollWorks platform and providing more accurate first-party intent data which, combined with Account Fit and Account Intent, helps marketers prioritize accounts based on their stage in the buying cycle.

"RollWorks is excited to expand our data capabilities through our partnership with KickFire," said Mike Stocker, vice president of partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "We are committed to helping go-to-market teams with their ABM efforts to grow their revenue, and comprehensive and accurate data is a critical part of providing a leading solution."

"This partnership aligns perfectly with an industry shift toward IP-based intent tracking and ad targeting, so this partnership makes a lot of sense. We've admired the team at RollWorks for years, and we're extremely proud to be a core element of such a robust and effective platform," said Tina Bean, KickFire's founder and vice president of strategic partnerships, in a statement. “"At KickFire, we always appreciate working with buyers that do their homework on data quality. The team at RollWorks asked all the right questions and did a thorough examination of the data in their vendor selection process."

