KickFire and RollWorks Partner

KickFire is partnering with RollWorks to deliver enhanced account identification and engagement measurement within the RollWorks Account-Based Platform.

Through the partnership, KickFire's TWIN Caching IP address intelligence data is strengthening the account data foundation within the RollWorks platform and providing more accurate first-party intent data which, combined with Account Fit and Account Intent, helps marketers prioritize accounts based on their stage in the buying cycle.