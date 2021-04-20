Avaya and RingCentral Add to Avaya Cloud Office

Avaya and RingCentral have added features to Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral and expanded its availability to 13 countries.

Avaya Cloud Office is a unified communications solution that allows companies to call and connect across any device and work environment.

New capabilities just added to the platform include the following:

Team Connect: Enables users to reach their teams in both the mobile and desktop app. They can launch conversations from the Avaya Cloud Office meetings calendar from either the desktop or mobile.

Customizable key layout: Avaya J-Series device users can configure and personalize their phone key layout.

Salesforce Integration: Inbound and outbound calling, as well as call controls, are now natively enabled from inside the Salesforce platform.

Multi-Account Administration: Centralizes access to multiple accounts, enabling a single login to access and switch between a number of accounts.

Conversation Folders: Color-coded conversation folders group and sort messages for retrieval and more control over access to previous conversations.