Avaya and RingCentral Add to Avaya Cloud Office
Avaya and RingCentral have added features to Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral and expanded its availability to 13 countries.
Avaya Cloud Office is a unified communications solution that allows companies to call and connect across any device and work environment.
New capabilities just added to the platform include the following:
- Team Connect: Enables users to reach their teams in both the mobile and desktop app. They can launch conversations from the Avaya Cloud Office meetings calendar from either the desktop or mobile.
- Customizable key layout: Avaya J-Series device users can configure and personalize their phone key layout.
- Salesforce Integration: Inbound and outbound calling, as well as call controls, are now natively enabled from inside the Salesforce platform.
- Multi-Account Administration: Centralizes access to multiple accounts, enabling a single login to access and switch between a number of accounts.
- Conversation Folders: Color-coded conversation folders group and sort messages for retrieval and more control over access to previous conversations.
"Avaya Cloud Office has evolved significantly over the past year and has enabled many businesses to successfully transition to the cloud and gain the agility they need to withstand the pressures of today's challenging social and economic environment," said Elka Popova, vice president of information and communications technologies at Frost & Sullivan, in a statement. "The new capabilities added to Avaya Cloud Office are likely to deliver considerable productivity and efficiency benefits to end users and IT admins alike. Avaya Cloud Office is enabling organizations of all sizes to effortlessly move away from on-premises systems to the benefits of cloud communications."
"Avaya Cloud Office continues to generate tremendous return on investment for our customers, who appreciate the flexibility and reliability the solution provides," said Dennis Kozak, senior vice president of global channel sales at Avaya, in a statement. "With 71 percent of tech decision makers reporting faster adoption of new technologies in their organizations, Avaya Cloud Office provides customers a seamless and intuitive UCaaS solution that can streamline communications. Avaya Cloud Office is enabling organizations of all kinds, across the globe, to quickly and seamlessly manage communications across multiple devices."