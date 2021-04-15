Phrasee Launches Phrasee X to Optimize Brand Language

Phrasee today released Phrasee X to help marketers optimize their branding language in real time.

Phrasee X helps marketers by continuously testing and updating their marketing language at each step of the customer journey. It uses advanced machine learning to optimize brand language in real time and builds on Phrasee's natural language generation and deep learning capabilities to help companies generate, optimize, automate, and analyze language in their own brand voices.

With Phrasee X, companies can test multiple messages at once to identify top-performing language. The technology integrates with marketing technology players like Adobe and Salesforce.