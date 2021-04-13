Qualtrics Introduces XMOS, the Operating System for Experience Management

Qualtrics today launched XMOS, an operating system for experience management.

XMOS is a single, secure cloud-native platform that enables companies to bring together all of their experience data, including what their customers and employees are telling them about their company and brand, analyze it, and take action.

"The new normal is already here, and with the acceleration of digital, all it takes to change jobs or service providers is a few clicks," said Brad Anderson, president of products and services at Qualtrics, in a statement. "Companies that want to emerge as leaders in the new world of work need to capture and truly understand the feelings and emotions of their customers and employees and then act on that data to design the experiences they want next and continuously improve them over time."

At the core of XMOS are three interconnected services—XM Directory, iQ, and xFlow—to help companies create rich customer profiles, analyze responses to detect trends and gaps, and empower action, all in one unified system.

XM Directory centralizes all company customer and employee feedback data and creates a unique profile that remembers each individual's needs and preferences. XM Directory combines experience data with operational data, such as customer demographics or sales history, to get a complete view of every customer. New features in the XM Directory include the following:

Certified Questions, to help companies standardize their data collection and benchmark results against others in similar industries;

Experience Journeys, to visualize and monitor customer interactions across each stage along the customer journey; and

Response and Transaction-Based Segments, to create unique customer segments by layering demographic, experience, and transactional data in a single view.

iQ is Qualtrics' AI-powered analytics suite that leverages machine learning, trained exclusively on the extensive experience data that lives within the Qualtrics platform. It automatically analyzes experience data within XMOS and proactively surfaces opportunities for improvement, trends, or breakdowns in the customer or employee journey. New features in iQ include the following:

A sentiment analysis algorithm for Text iQ;

Topic Libraries with 50 pre-configured iQ topic scenarios across 25 industries; and

iQ Topics, which leverages machine learning and industry expertise to refine iQ topics.

xFlow is a low code/no-code workflow engine that connects to the systems of record, such as HR and CRM systems. It offers more than 130 out-of-the-box connections with companies like SAP and ServiceNow, communications tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack, CRM systems like Salesforce, and ticketing systems like Zendesk. xFlow now triggers actions based on trending topics and sentiment in Text iQ.