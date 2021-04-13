LeadsRx Integrates Multi-Touch Attribution with Triton’s Podcast and Advertising Solutions

Marketing analytics company LeadsRx has integrated its multitouch attribution solution with Triton's Omny Studio podcast platform and Tap Advertising Server.

"LeadsRx and its approach with multitouch attribution as the industry standard methodology certainly provides value to the industry," said Daryl Battaglia, senior vice president of market development and strategy for audience measurement at Triton Digital, in a statement. "Several analytic vendors can report on ad results within the podcast medium on their own, however, LeadsRx attribution helps with understanding how podcast advertising contributes to outcomes alongside other channels that marketers use for ad campaigns."

"We are pleased to further assist the publishers, agencies, and brands that Triton works with in measuring the efficacy of their advertising and to see how their podcast advertising ranks among other advertising channels," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "LeadsRx technology is second to none and it has grown to be the leading provider of multi-channel attribution for agencies, brands broadcasters, and other companies worldwide."