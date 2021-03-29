Khoros Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software and services, has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a Premier Partner offering integrations across the Khoros platform and the Adobe Experience Cloud to provide connected digital experiences and analytics for joint customers.

The Khoros platform, which features solutions for digital marketing, community management, and digital customer service, integrates across the Adobe Experience Cloud.

With the integration, Khoros and Adobe joint customers can do the following:

Create experiences with Adobe Experience Manager by bringing in user-generated content from Khoros Communities into the application.

Connect Adobe Experience Manager Assets to Khoros Marketing so internal teams can streamline publishing workflows and have access to approved images for social media campaigns from within the digital asset management (DAM) platform.

Measure impact on social media, incorporating real-time social media analytics from Khoros into Adobe Analytics to understand the complete customer journey across digital channels.

Add customer engagement to the Adobe customer experience.