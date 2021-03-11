ServiceNow Launches Quebec Release of the Now Platform

ServiceNow has launched the Quebec release of its Now Platform.

The updated platform includes the following:

ServiceNow also released Telecommunications Order Management and Financial Services Loan Operations, two new purpose-built apps to help organizations deliver better customer experiences.

"It's in Juniper's DNA to help our customers solve the biggest networking challenge of our time—complexity," said Sharon Mandell, senior vice president and chief information officer of Juniper Networks, in a statement. "And as longtime users of ServiceNow, we've extended this mantra into our own IT practices to simplify, modernize, and improve our business agility. We look forward to using features made available in the Now Platform Quebec release to streamline operations and boost innovation across the company so that Juniper can focus on providing customers the simple network experience required in this new era."

"Logitech implemented ServiceNow to increase the speed and agility of our ITOM and ITAM teams, supporting IT compliance and more efficient operations for our workforce," said Anne Carrigy, head of enterprise IT at Logitech, in a statement. "We are excited to enable employee collaboration, integrate with some of our existing platforms, and more using ServiceNow's new Now Platform Quebec release. ServiceNow's digital workflows provide a solid employee experience that help keep us focused on innovation."