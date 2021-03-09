Commerce Canal Launches Hyperlocal Advertising for Nextdoor

Commerce Canal, an e-commerce and marketing agency, has launched advertising services for the Nextdoor Neighborhood Ad Center platform, which provides hyperlocal ad placement for products and services.

Commerce Canal services for Nextdoor include strategy development, setup, maintenance, and optimization of advertising campaigns targeting specific locations, ages, genders, interrests, devices, times of day, household incomes, and home ownership.