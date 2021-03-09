Commerce Canal Launches Hyperlocal Advertising for Nextdoor
Commerce Canal, an e-commerce and marketing agency, has launched advertising services for the Nextdoor Neighborhood Ad Center platform, which provides hyperlocal ad placement for products and services.
Commerce Canal services for Nextdoor include strategy development, setup, maintenance, and optimization of advertising campaigns targeting specific locations, ages, genders, interrests, devices, times of day, household incomes, and home ownership.
"We are thrilled to offer our diverse group of brands the ability to tap into hyperlocal advertising for the premier neighborhood application Nextdoor. The platform provides a level of first-party data built on trust with users. That level of trust enables strong awareness, conversion, and engagement with the end consumer,," said Ryan Craver, founder and CEO of Commerce Canal, in a statement.
