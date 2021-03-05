Medallia Moves to Acquire Decibel

Medallia a provider of customer and employee experience and engagement solutions, will acquire Decibel, a provider of digital experience analytics, for $160 million. With this acquisition, Medallia's customer experience and engagement platform will nclude always-on, unsolicited digital feedback, providing a single view of all customers and prospective customers at every point of their journey across all channels.

"There has been a massive shift to digital, and the Decibel acquisition will add vital digital journey and experience capabilities, providing even more value to our customers and prospects. The addition of Decibel uniquely positions Medallia as the only experience vendor that brings together the physical world, contact center, and digital in a single signal platform. Our digital investments mark us out as the feedback system of record that makes all other systems customer aware," stated Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia, in a statement.

Decibel's digital experience analytics solution captures and quantifies unique experience data to pinpoint revenue-impacting problem areas on websites and apps.