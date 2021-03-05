Medallia Moves to Acquire Decibel
Medallia a provider of customer and employee experience and engagement solutions, will acquire Decibel, a provider of digital experience analytics, for $160 million. With this acquisition, Medallia's customer experience and engagement platform will nclude always-on, unsolicited digital feedback, providing a single view of all customers and prospective customers at every point of their journey across all channels.
"There has been a massive shift to digital, and the Decibel acquisition will add vital digital journey and experience capabilities, providing even more value to our customers and prospects. The addition of Decibel uniquely positions Medallia as the only experience vendor that brings together the physical world, contact center, and digital in a single signal platform. Our digital investments mark us out as the feedback system of record that makes all other systems customer aware," stated Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia, in a statement.
Decibel's digital experience analytics solution captures and quantifies unique experience data to pinpoint revenue-impacting problem areas on websites and apps.
"Following a strong partnership, Medallia's approach to us came as a welcome surprise. It is our mission to rid the world of digital frustration and create effortless experiences. Our unparalleled AI automatically identifies and prioritizes experience issues, and their scale, showing brands what actions are needed to grow digital revenue. Medallia’s growth mentality and culture fits hand in glove with ours, which means we can now move at an even faster pace to help companies deliver the experiences customers expect and demand," said Ben Harris, CEO and co-founder of Decibel, in a statement.
"Medallia's acquisition of Decibel is exciting because this combination enables digital resiliency by bringing together common data and omnichannel experience understanding for both customers and employees in order to drive persistent engagement across ubiquitous business functions," said Alan Webber, IDC's vice president for customer experience research, in a statement.
