Smart and White Ops Partner on Safeguards Against Digital Ad Fraud
Smart, an advertising technology platform provider, and White Ops, a provider of collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, are teaming up to fight advertising fraud and invalid traffic.
Fully integrated within Smart's advertising platform, White Ops' Advertising Integrity enables pre-bid protection of Smart's inventory.
Leveraging White Ops' technology, Smart will protect media buyers against fraud at the ad call level, investigating bid requests for signs of automation before being sent to any demand-side platform. Smart's publishers will be able to curate their traffic to eliminate sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) and maximize selling potential on all formats and devices, whether sold through programmatic or direct channels.
"Smart is committed to providing a transparent, integrated platform that simplifies digital transactions and ensures trust through brand safety and efficiency," said Jean-Christophe Peube, vice president of analytics and quality at Smart, in a statement. "This is especially vital for the CTV/OTT segment, where high demand for quality inventory creates an attractive opportunity for fraudsters and other bad actors. The integration of White Ops—the most trusted SIVT detection vendor—is an important step in Smart's mission to build an advertising environment founded upon quality and integrity."
White Ops today verifies more than 10 trillion digital interactions per week, working directly with the largest internet platforms, DSPs, and exchanges. With White Ops Advertising Integrity, platforms can tap into pre-bid prevention and post-bid detection capabilities to verify the validity of advertising efforts across channels. The White Ops bot mitigation platform uses a multilayered detection methodology to spot and stop sophisticated bots and fraud by using technical evidence, continuous adaptation, machine learning, and threat intelligence. In most cases, White Ops delivers responses in milliseconds before a bid is made.
"Fighting ad fraud requires more than just a feature," said Jason Fink, partnerships lead at White Ops, in a statement. "Dedicated focus and collaborative effort are needed to win this battle. This partnership allows us to protect the Smart platform and improves our ability to protect the ecosystem. As the first company accredited by MRC for pre- and post-bid coverage against SIVT on all platforms, we are fully committed to winning this battle with fraudsters."
