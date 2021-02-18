Behavox Partners with TeleMessage

Behavox has partnered with TeleMessage to capture and supervise mobile data from the WhatsApp and WeChat platforms.

The partnership will enable the ingestion of communications across WhatsApp and WeChat by TeleMessage, and integration into the Behavox platform, enabling delivery of detailed, actionable analytics for financial firms. Pairing Behavox's and TeleMessage's solutions will also provide access to an ecosystem of artificial intelligence voice technology capabilities.