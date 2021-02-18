Postal Adds Virtual Events to Experience Marketing Platform
Postal has added Postal Event Marketplace to its Experience Marketing Platform, where direct mail, gifts, company swag, and memorable virtual events come together in one place to help sales and marketers.
With the launch of Postal Events, customers can now book talent from hundreds of options, manage the invite and registration process, and trigger the automatic sending of attendee event kits. Integrations with video conferencing software, CRM, and marketing automation tools such as Zoom, Salesforce, Marketo, and Hubspot, help track event ROI while budgeting can be managed through Postal's billing system.
"Traditional marketing is dead," said Postal's CEO, Erik Kostelnik, in a statement. "I've seen firsthand how SaaS businesses have subscribed to the same marketing and sales playbook for the last 10 plus years despite facing diminishing returns on traditional channels. It's moments that matter. We are excited to offer our clients carefully curated events to help companies create memorable experiences with their customers that light up the marketing and sales funnel. Whether it's direct mail automation, e-gifting, sending company swag, or helping you book and manage unique virtual events, Postal is the all-in-one platform for experiences as a channel."
"When it comes to planning virtual events, the Postal platform is a one-stop shop. From finding event vendors, creating a registration landing page, driving live attendees, and tracking your event supplies shipments, Postal provides everything we need to deliver a curated event start to finish that my customers actually want to attend. The amount of time saved from a logistical standpoint allows you to really focus on the event experience and prepare your team for capturing the momentum of the event," said Alex Yoder, head of field marketing at Lessonly, in a statement.