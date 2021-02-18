Postal Adds Virtual Events to Experience Marketing Platform

Postal has added Postal Event Marketplace to its Experience Marketing Platform, where direct mail, gifts, company swag, and memorable virtual events come together in one place to help sales and marketers.

With the launch of Postal Events, customers can now book talent from hundreds of options, manage the invite and registration process, and trigger the automatic sending of attendee event kits. Integrations with video conferencing software, CRM, and marketing automation tools such as Zoom, Salesforce, Marketo, and Hubspot, help track event ROI while budgeting can be managed through Postal's billing system.