RenderSEO Partners with Nextdoor
RenderSEO, a local search marketing technology company, is partnering with Nextdoor, the neighborhood app that connects neighbors to local businesses, to help RenderSEO's client base of multi-location businesses connect with Nextdoor's engaged, hyperlocal users.
With this partnership, RenderSEO clients will be able to share their businesses on the Nextdoor platform, engage consumers, and build their local reputations.
"We're very excited to partner with Nextdoor," said Rachel Gill, co-founder and chief revenue officer of RenderSEO, in a statement. "Nextdoor offers an innovative and unparalleled local experience to businesses and consumers alike. Their offering is of extraordinary value, especially during this time where local businesses need our full support."
"In today's environment, more and more people are focused on local establishments," said Melanie Leblanc, director of partnerships at RenderSEO, in a statement. "Nextdoor brings people together in a modern way and helps communities thrive both socially and economically. Solidifying our relationship with Nextdoor was an important step towards success for our team."
Related Articles
Yext Partners with Nextdoor
13 Nov 2019
With Nextdoor joining the Yext Knowledge Network, businesses can publish facts directly to their Nextdoor Business Pages from Yext.
Uberall and Nextdoor Partner for 'Near Me' Solutions
06 Oct 2020
The Nextdoor-Uberall partnership helps businesses reach and gain visibility among consumers looking for products and services in their communities.
Brandify Partners with Nextdoor
23 Oct 2020
Brandify's partnership will allow multi-location businesses to manage pages on Nextdoor, the neighborhood app.