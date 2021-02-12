-->
  • February 12, 2021

RenderSEO Partners with Nextdoor

RenderSEO, a local search marketing technology company, is partnering with Nextdoor, the neighborhood app that connects neighbors to local businesses, to help RenderSEO's client base of multi-location businesses connect with Nextdoor's engaged, hyperlocal users.

With this partnership, RenderSEO clients will be able to share their businesses on the Nextdoor platform, engage consumers, and build their local reputations.

"We're very excited to partner with Nextdoor," said Rachel Gill, co-founder and chief revenue officer of RenderSEO, in a statement. "Nextdoor offers an innovative and unparalleled local experience to businesses and consumers alike. Their offering is of extraordinary value, especially during this time where local businesses need our full support."

"In today's environment, more and more people are focused on local establishments," said Melanie Leblanc, director of partnerships at RenderSEO, in a statement. "Nextdoor brings people together in a modern way and helps communities thrive both socially and economically. Solidifying our relationship with Nextdoor was an important step towards success for our team."

