RenderSEO Partners with Nextdoor

RenderSEO, a local search marketing technology company, is partnering with Nextdoor, the neighborhood app that connects neighbors to local businesses, to help RenderSEO's client base of multi-location businesses connect with Nextdoor's engaged, hyperlocal users.

With this partnership, RenderSEO clients will be able to share their businesses on the Nextdoor platform, engage consumers, and build their local reputations.