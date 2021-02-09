Ada's Chatbot Available on Salesforce AppExchange

Ada has made its conversational artificial intelligence chatbot available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Ada's Salesforce integration allows businesses to deliver personalized, automated interactions that drive self-service behaviors and instant resolution. When human support is needed, Ada hands off to the sales or support team in Salesforce via Live Agent, creating a case or creating a lead.

"More than ever, businesses need to scale customer conversations. Consumers today want to feel valued, want their interactions with brands to be frictionless and meaningful, especially as we engage more digitally on our phones, on social, through text messaging, and in-app. The actionable insights that come from higher customer engagement are incentivizing companies to reach out proactively with automated, personalized messaging. In 2021, Ada is focused on taking customer conversations from reactive to proactive, driving engagement and revenue. The AppExchange is the ideal place for Salesforce customers to get started,” said Mike Murchison, Ada's co-founder and CEO, in a statement.