3CLogic Integrates Cloud Contact Center with Zoom

3CLogic, a cloud contact center platform provider, has partnered with Zoom on a combined offering to streamline organizational communication and provide call center agents easy access to internal team members.

"We are excited to extend this new integration to our current and future enterprise customers who are eager to improve collaboration and communication within their organization," said Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic, in a statement. "Enterprises have accelerated their adoption of Zoom in the last year due to the rapid shift to remote work. This joint offering will make it easier for customer-facing agents to access internal experts and resources across departments to enable the highest level of customer service."

The integration between 3CLogic and Zoom will allow contact centers to do the following:

Sync agent availability between 3CLogic's Cloud Call Center platform and Zoom;

Accept incoming 3CLogic calls from within Zoom;

Transfer or conference in Zoom users to assist agents with unique customer service inquiries or active issues; and

Complement any CRM or cloud platform, such as ServiceNow.