Aniview Partners with White Ops to Combat Video Ad Fraud
Aniview, a provider of ad-serving solutions, has partnered with White Ops, a provider of protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. Aniview's platform will fully integrate the White Ops' Advertising Integrity solution to help prevent against malicious and sophisticated cybersecurity risks.
Working directly with the largest internet platforms, digital service providers, and exchanges, White Ops verifies the humanity of more than 10 trillion digital interactions per week. White Ops Advertising Integrity provides pre-bid prevention and post-bid detection capabilities to verify the validity of advertising efforts across all channels. The White Ops bot-mitigation platform uses a multilayered detection methodology to spot and stop sophisticated bots and fraud by using technical evidence, continuous adaptation, machine learning, and threat intelligence.
With this partnership, Aniview and its customers can leverage White Ops's privacy-sensitive detection technology to identify threats and automated fraud attempts. The White Ops dashboard and API provide a deeper granular understanding of bot interactions and activity patterns.
Aniview's end-to-end ad-serving solution includes a patented video ad-player, mobile apps software development kit, seamless header bidding integration, ad-server, marketplace, dynamic auction, and server-side ad insertion. Together, these components, coupled with the company’s machine-learning optimization algorithm, enable its users to manage, track, and monetize video content. Aniview allows for customizable ad units alongside real-time yield optimization and currently services more than 10 billion video ad impressions each month.
"The boom of online video content in recent years has created an urgency for us to fully secure and protect customers against a rising tide of ad fraud," said Roy Cohen, chief technology officer of Aniview, in a statement. "Working with White Ops and our internal fraud detection tools, we will develop greater application integrity by identifying and blocking bot traffic with the highest degree of accuracy and speed to stay ahead of adversaries."
"Fighting fraud and abuse in digital advertising requires a collective approach to protect the industry against sophisticated threats," said Ellie Windle, vice president of global strategic partnerships and alliances at White Ops, in a statement. "We're excited to join together with Aniview in the optimization of fraud-free video advertising solutions. This partnership strengthens our presence in digital video while providing easier access to our platform for publishers and networks. The more partners that we have in this fight, the bigger our knowledge base grows and the better we can optimize our tactics against potential new threats from bad actors."
