Medallia Updates Products for Managing Disrupted Remote Workforces

Medallia has released a number of product enhancements designed to help companies positively engage with newly distributed and disrupted workforces. These enhancements include new offerings for diversity and inclusion, real-time digital employee engagement, and severa partner integrations.

"As employees transitioned from in-office environments to remote work accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies began looking for new ways to engage employees. Medallia is rolling out several key new employee engagement product enhancements to help organizations improve employee satisfaction, productivity and belonging,"said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer at Medallia, in a statement.

Medallia' latest enhancements include the following: