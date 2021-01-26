Medallia Updates Products for Managing Disrupted Remote Workforces
Medallia has released a number of product enhancements designed to help companies positively engage with newly distributed and disrupted workforces. These enhancements include new offerings for diversity and inclusion, real-time digital employee engagement, and severa partner integrations.
"As employees transitioned from in-office environments to remote work accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies began looking for new ways to engage employees. Medallia is rolling out several key new employee engagement product enhancements to help organizations improve employee satisfaction, productivity and belonging,"said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer at Medallia, in a statement.
Medallia' latest enhancements include the following:
- Diversity and Inclusion Solution to collect feedback through video, audio and text, tailor-made for diversity and inclusion issues;
- Digital: In-The-Moment Employee Experience Solution, to capture feedback within internal, employee-facing sites and systems via always-on and triggered surveys at key points of interaction;
- Integrations with ServiceNow HR Service Delivery, Visier, and DecisionWise;
- Stella Connect by Medallia, giving CX leaders visibility into performance among frontline teams and top metrics, such as first call resolution and contact center agent retention, and pairing it with customer feedback, quality assurance, and coaching in one platform;
- A universal, streamlined notification center across mobile and web with social app functionality, including the ability to @mention team members, receive alerts about NPS reports, and other insights.