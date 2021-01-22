Uniphore Acquires Emotion Research Lab

Uniphore, a provider of conversational technologies, has acquired Emotion Research Lab, a company that uses AI and machine learning to identify emotion and engagement levels in real time video interactions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

When combined with Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation (CSA) solutions, which understand, analyze, and automate voice conversations in real time, Emotion Research Lab's video-focused AI capabilities will open up new use cases, including customer experience, sales, marketing, HR and others.

Emotion Research Lab's software uses advanced facial emotion recognition and eye tracking to capture and analyze interactions over video in real time. It can be used to detect facial and eye movement, facial expressions, attention span/engagement, and essential demographics.

"Today we welcome the Emotion Research Lab family to Uniphore and celebrate the addition of not only cutting-edge technology to our portfolio, but a very talented team of professionals who will add high-voltage charges to the Uniphore innovation engine. This current pandemic has reshaped traditional customer service and has universally increased the use of video across a range of applications," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "We are looking forward to this unique opportunity to join such an innovative company and work together alongside a world-class team to scale our technology for customer service," said Maria Pocovi, CEO and co-founder of Emotion Research Lab, in a statement.

Work begins immediately on integrating Emotion Research Lab's technology, with the goal of releasing voice and video AI products for the enterprise in the second half of this year. And, because Emotion Research Labs is based in Spain, the deal also expands Uniphore's global footprint and adds a European presence.