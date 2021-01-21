Behavox Partners with Red Box

Behavox, providers of an artificial intelligence-based data operating platform to catch misconduct before it causes regulatory fines and company crises, is integrating with Red Box, a voice data platform provider, to help maximize the value of captured audio.

The partnership brings audio conversations into the Behavox platform through Red Box Conversa, enabling delivery of detailed, actionable analytics for leading financial firms. Pairing Behavox's and Red Box's solutions will also provide access to an ecosystem of artificial intelligence voice technology capabilities.