Behavox Partners with Red Box
Behavox, providers of an artificial intelligence-based data operating platform to catch misconduct before it causes regulatory fines and company crises, is integrating with Red Box, a voice data platform provider, to help maximize the value of captured audio.
The partnership brings audio conversations into the Behavox platform through Red Box Conversa, enabling delivery of detailed, actionable analytics for leading financial firms. Pairing Behavox's and Red Box's solutions will also provide access to an ecosystem of artificial intelligence voice technology capabilities.
"Our partnership with Red Box will take us one step closer toward our goal of organizing all the enterprise data in the world and making it useful for our clients," said Kiryl Trembovolski, chief operating officer of Behavox, in a statement. "As dispersed workforces are now the norm and regulators continue to issue landmark fines, now more than ever financial firms have little margin for error. Red Box's ability to support voice capture from any platform and the open-API philosophy will support built-in data integrity and data reconciliation mechanisms, enabling us to help customers catch compliance violations quickly and accurately."
"Having previously worked with Behavox on multiple complex integration projects, we are pleased to have real-world examples of a seamless, effective and stable joint infrastructure," said Pete Ellis, chief product officer of Red Box, in a statement. "We're excited to be building on that by partnering with Behavox to provide customers with reliable and secure connectivity between Red Box's enterprise voice capture solution, Conversa, and Behavox's risk and compliance platform, enabling customers to effectively fulfill their regulatory voice supervision requirements."