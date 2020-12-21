Digimind Adds CRM Apps to Its Marketplace

Digimind has integrated its social listening and market intelligence platform with Qualtrics, Microsoft Teams, and Google Data Studio.

In 2018, Digimind launched its Marketplace with 25 out-of-the-box integrations, including Salesforce CRM, Microsoft SharePoint, Jive, and Tableau Software. Today, the Digimind Marketplace enters a new stage in its development with the addition of Qualtrics, Microsoft Teams, Google Data Studio, and more than 2,000 apps thanks to a newZapier connector.

Other integrations include voice-of-the-customer (VoC) providers Qualtrics, SurveyMonkey, and Google Forms; customer service vendors Zendesk and Freshdesk; ive chat log providers Drift and Intercom; messaging apps like Facebook Messenger; email inboxes from Microsoft Outlook and Gmail; SMS alerting platforms like MessageBird, ClickSend, and Twilio; and data visualization dashboards like Geckoboard, Cyfe, and Databox.