Validity Expands Relationship with Microsoft

Validity, a provider of customer data quality and marketing analytics software, is expanding its strategic relationship with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Partner Program, which allows Validity to offer its suite of CRM data quality tools directly to Microsoft Dynamics 365 users.

"This new collaboration with Microsoft gives both Validity and Microsoft users an opportunity to get even more out of these already powerful tools," said Mark Briggs, CEO of Validity, in a statement. "Being part of the ISV Connect Program is yet another unique offering Validity brings to the market. The program will be a key differentiator as we continue to develop solutions that dramatically improve return on investment for companies using the world's leading CRM platforms, including Dynamics 365."

"Our program is designed to make it easy for companies like Validity to integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365, many for the first time," said Carlos de Torres, vice president of U.S. partner development at Microsoft, in a statement. "We welcome Validity into the Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem."