Medallia Integrates with People.AI
Medallia, a provider of customer experience management solutions, is integrating with People.ai to further enhance customer and prospect engagement during the sales cycle.
Medallia's business-to-business customer experience management solution collects customer contact information and real-time feedback from customers along their sales journey, and People.ai's solution enables Medallia clients to automatically register and update their customer contacts along the sales and service journey.
People.ai uses artificial intelligence to collect customer contact and role information from normal business communication flows. With detailed prospect and customer contact data in Salesforce, sales teams using Medallia can collect insights and take action during important sales moments.
"Our partnership with Medallia is a great way of demonstrating the value of keeping contact information current in the CRM system and understanding the client experience across the customer lifecycle from marketing to sales to service interactions," said Art Harding, chief operations officer of People.ai, in a statement.
"We are excited to partner with People.ai. Their ability to automatically derive complete customer contact information from communication flows during sales and servicing cycles makes it easier for our clients to capture feedback from the right people at the right point of their customer journey," said Steve Vierra, senior vice president of channels, alliances, and global partnerships at Medallia, in a statement.