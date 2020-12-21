Medallia Integrates with People.AI

Medallia, a provider of customer experience management solutions, is integrating with People.ai to further enhance customer and prospect engagement during the sales cycle.

Medallia's business-to-business customer experience management solution collects customer contact information and real-time feedback from customers along their sales journey, and People.ai's solution enables Medallia clients to automatically register and update their customer contacts along the sales and service journey.

People.ai uses artificial intelligence to collect customer contact and role information from normal business communication flows. With detailed prospect and customer contact data in Salesforce, sales teams using Medallia can collect insights and take action during important sales moments.