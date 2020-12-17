Linc Launches Promotion Support Digital Worker

Linc today launched Promotion Support Digital Worker, which provides immediate resolution of promo code-specific questions directly from within the chat experience.

Linc's Promotion Support Digital Worker builds on its existing Promotion Finder Digital Worker, which launched last year, allowing users to discover and receive information about current promotions. It delivers full resolution of customer issues in real time.

The digital worker will guide the customer throughout the inquiry process all the way through final checkout. It can assist with common promotion support questions, such as the following:

When will the offer expire?;

Can this coupon be applied in store?;

Can this promotion be applied with other offers?;

Can this offer be used on sales items?; and

Why won't this promotion work on this product?

This new digital worker is available through all of Linc's conversational messaging channels, such as webchat, SMS, Facebook, Whatsapp, Google Business Messages, and voice channels such as Alexa and Google Assistant.