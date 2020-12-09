TeamViewer Integrates with Salesforce and ServiceNow

TeamViewer today announced integrations with ServiceNow and Salesforce, powering augmented reality (AR) remote support to frontline workers with 3D object tracking.

These integrations will allow remote experts to see what frontline employees see and then guide them with AR assistance. Communications with front-line workers will feature 3D object tracking in which spatial markers stick to real-world objects to highlight items with text annotations in the live video stream through mobile device cameras.

The ServiceNow integration offers augmented reality support sessions initiated directly from ServiceNow Incidents via SMS with one click.

TeamViewer also added AR support to Salesforce Exchange, enabling customers to launch AR support sessions from within Salesforce with one-click SMS share functionality.