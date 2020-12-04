Vistar Media Partners with Accretive Media to Expand Its Audience Data

Vistar Media, a provider of software for digital out-of-home (DOOH), has integrated Accretive Media's proprietary Accretive Audiences targeting segments into its platform, allowing advertisers using Vistar's platform to have exclusive access to Accretive Media audiences to activate against locational data points, psychographics, shopping behaviors, and more.

"Too much OOH data today is merely repurposed mobile data that doesn't consider the nuance of the out-of-home market," said Craig Benner, CEO and founder of Accretive Media, in a statement. "Accretive Audiences merges data science and out-of-home data, providing data sets specifically created to reach these audiences in this format. We've long seen advertisers glean tremendous success using this data on the Accretive platform to drive results for their businesses. By making our data and proven approach available directly to advertisers via the Vistar platform, we're giving brands another way to win with this powerful format." "This year has reinforced the lesson that marketers' campaigns must be both data-driven and adaptable," said Michael Provenzano, CEO and co-founder of Vistar Media, in a statement. "Adding Accretive Media's audience segments into our platform will ensure that our DSP buyers have the depth of data needed to optimize their DOOH campaigns, even in a world where the only constant is change."

Accretive audiences now available on Vistar include audiences that formerly displayed behaviors, such as heavy moviegoers, gym rats, heavy commuters, frequent casual diners, foodies, business and leisure travelers, nightlife-focused consumers, heavy small business shoppers, and essential workers. Accretive also has targeted segments for general sports fans, as well as for fans of specific professional or collegiate leagues or teams.