SightCall Partners with Slalom for Low Touch Field Service Management
SightCall, providers of an augmented reality-enabled visual assistance platform, has partnered with Slalom, a business and technology consultant, to release its Low Touch Field Service Management (FSM) solution. This offering, available on Salesforce AppExchange, combines a remote service platform with a Salesforce visual assistance tool that uses both AR and artificial intelligence insights.
"We are thrilled to begin and expand this partnership with Slalom," said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall, in a statement. "Our two companies share a dedication to transforming the way people and companies interact. Together, we look forward to providing our clients with a way to leverage their existing workflows and harness the potential of Salesforce."
SightCall is a visual support tool that can guide customers with remote issue resolution and features smart optical character recognition, Field Service Offline Mode, global portability, and enhanced security.
Slalom works as a systems integrator, enabling customers to deploy SightCall within its Salesforce operations. The Low Touch FSM empowers users to draw on voice and text tools, document share, AR and AI, while providing remote assistance.
"We understand the importance of providing safe and virtual ways for people to access services and support, especially as we continue to navigate the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic," said Jantzen Bridges, general manager of Slalom's Salesforce practice, in a statement. "Our partnership with SightCall will accelerate our goal of helping our clients leverage virtual assistance to reach and serve more of their customers."
Related Articles
SightCall Releases SightCall Visual Support for Salesforce Lightning
13 Dec 2018
The AR-powered video assistance platform provider has released a video call app in the Salesforce App Exchange.
SightCall Launches SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot on Salesforce AppExchange
18 Nov 2019
SightCall enables customers to escalate chatbot conversations to live visual support sessions .