SightCall Partners with Slalom for Low Touch Field Service Management

SightCall, providers of an augmented reality-enabled visual assistance platform, has partnered with Slalom, a business and technology consultant, to release its Low Touch Field Service Management (FSM) solution. This offering, available on Salesforce AppExchange, combines a remote service platform with a Salesforce visual assistance tool that uses both AR and artificial intelligence insights.

"We are thrilled to begin and expand this partnership with Slalom," said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall, in a statement. "Our two companies share a dedication to transforming the way people and companies interact. Together, we look forward to providing our clients with a way to leverage their existing workflows and harness the potential of Salesforce."

SightCall is a visual support tool that can guide customers with remote issue resolution and features smart optical character recognition, Field Service Offline Mode, global portability, and enhanced security.

Slalom works as a systems integrator, enabling customers to deploy SightCall within its Salesforce operations. The Low Touch FSM empowers users to draw on voice and text tools, document share, AR and AI, while providing remote assistance.