RollWorks Partners with Sendoso
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced a new partnership with Sendoso to help B2B marketing and sales teams leverage RollWorks' account data with Sendoso to deliver customer engagement via digital and offline gifting channels.
Sendoso allows marketers to connect with customers and drive engagement through personalized gifts, branded swag, eGifts, Cameos, virtual experiences, and more. Using RollWorks' account data and machine learning, B2B marketers can identify and prioritize target accounts and add direct mail and gifting to their digital ads and sales outreach for coordinated multichannel campaigns at scale.
"RollWorks recently announced our technology partner ecosystem with the goal of providing a broad set of robust, best-in-class solutions that help marketers of all sizes achieve their critical goals with more efficiency and ROI," said Mike Stocker, vice president of partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "As a leading sending solution, Sendoso is an ideal partner to give marketers the ability to run highly targeted, multichannel campaigns with unified messaging across touchpoints."
"Sendoso and RollWorks are both focused on giving revenue-driving teams the ability to engage with their customers in a personalized and scalable way," said Braydan Young, chief alliance officer and co-founder at Sendoso, in a statement. "This integration allows us to leverage RollWorks' people and account-based data to drive unified customer messaging across channels and improve efficiency and ROI. We look forward to our partnership with RollWorks to help B2B marketers turn their data into meaningful action and drive revenue."