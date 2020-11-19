RollWorks Partners with Sendoso

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced a new partnership with Sendoso to help B2B marketing and sales teams leverage RollWorks' account data with Sendoso to deliver customer engagement via digital and offline gifting channels.

Sendoso allows marketers to connect with customers and drive engagement through personalized gifts, branded swag, eGifts, Cameos, virtual experiences, and more. Using RollWorks' account data and machine learning, B2B marketers can identify and prioritize target accounts and add direct mail and gifting to their digital ads and sales outreach for coordinated multichannel campaigns at scale.