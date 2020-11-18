Adobe Adds to Adobe Target

Adobe has added capabilities to Adobe Target, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, to help developers run their own tests and offer personalization to customers.

These capabilities include a hybrid decisioning architecture to help marketers, product managers, and developers work from a single user interface with an integrated set of capabilities inside Adobe Target.

At the same time, developers can test different website features, such as which cart flow to send to the customer, a multi-step flow, a single-step checkout, or a guided shopper quiz on a product or category page. This all happens simultaneously alongside other Adobe Target tests that the marketing department might be running on the website, such as personalized offers, product recommendations, or calls to action.

Additionally, the hybrid model offers a single implementation and integration with Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Adobe Experience Platform.

"The on-device decisioning capability gives users—developers, marketers, product owners—a single source of data and eliminates the variance that typically occurs when reporting between an analytics and personalization solution are not natively integrated," explained Jason Hickey, a senior product marketing manager for Adobe Target, in a blog post.

The new capabilities also include near-zero latency personalization and optimization. Marketers can use the technology to provide personalized recommendations almost instantly, and developers make changes into a product release securely and with faster website load times.

"The decisions on-device happen securely and at near-zero latency, leading to faster website load times and a better customer experience," Hickey stated.

Adobe also enhanced the platform's flexibility and security. Adobe Target obscures testing components, securing experiments, audiences, and optimization strategies.

Adobe also lets users roll out features how and when they want. For example, Adobe's on-device decisioning allows companies to test a new feature to only 20 percent of its audience and make changes before completely rolling it out to everyone.

They also have the choice to build their own audience to target specific browsers, operating systems, geo variables, or app-contextual variables like loyalty tier, lifetime value, according to Hickey.