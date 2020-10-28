Verint and Avaya Expand Partnership to Bring AI-Based Knowledge Management to Agent Desktops

Verint Systems has expanded its partnership with Avaya to integrate Verint Knowledge Management with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, a modern browser-based desktop that consolidates customer details, including customer journey touchpoints, and frequently used applications into a consolidated view.

Through this deep technology integration, companies can empower employees with zero-click knowledge on their desktops. Verint Knowledge Management uses patented, artificial intelligence-infused search technology to connect people to knowledge.

"Avaya and Verint are committed to improving the experiences of both customers and employees by delivering deep technology integration across our SaaS offerings," said Anthony Bartolo, executive vice president and chief product officer at Avaya, in a statement. "Cloud solutions support a faster path to return on investment, which continues to be a strong focus of our product strategy. Verint's AI-infused knowledge management capabilities surface relevant information in a cognitive and contextual manner to help employees be more responsive to customer needs."

This latest announcement is an expansion of the Verint and Avaya partnership that has been in place for more than 15 years. Avaya currently incorporates a broad set of Verint solutions on premises and in the cloud, including recently added Verint SaaS solutions for engagement management, adaptive fraud, and experience management.