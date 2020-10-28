Medallia Launches Closed Loop Service for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange

Medallia has launched Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange.

Integrated with the Salesforce Platform, Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce automatically triggers requests for customer feedback in Medallia based on certain events in Salesforce, enabling service teams to listen to, analyze, and act on that feedback in real time and close the loop with each customer.

"With Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce, we combine the power of Medallia and Salesforce Service Cloud to ensure that service center representatives understand each customer's needs in real time and can exceed them in order to drive higher customer loyalty and improve business outcomes," said Steve Vierra, senior vice president of channels, alliances, and global partnerships at Medallia, in a statement. "In addition, this integration enables service teams to build high-performing teams by using real-time feedback and benchmarks to manage performance."

"Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by enabling companies to follow up with customers and close the loop with every interaction," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."