Clarabridge Expands Analytics with Automated Narratives

Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has launched its fall product release, with a number of new features to help companies drive efficiency, engage with customers, and access quick insights.

Chief among the new features isAutomated Narratives, which uses natural language understanding to produce call summaries that capture key information about conversations, including why the customer called, resolution status, and more.

"With the introduction of Automated Narratives, Clarabridge is changing the game when it comes to managing contact center operations," said Clarabridge CEO Mark Bishof in a statement. "By leveraging our NLU capabilities to eliminate an extremely time-intensive task, companies can save tens of millions of dollars in operational costs."

Clarabridge is also significantly expanding its library of connectors for chat and CRM systems, including Clarabridge Engage, LivePerson, Salesforce, Oracle Service Cloud, Bold360, and Gladly. By analyzing chat data from a wide variety of sources, organizations can assess service quality, evaluate agent and bot performance, uncover engagement trends and deliver a consistent experience across channels.

Clarabridge also recently announced a partnership with Facebook Messenger and support for Instagram Direct Messenger and Instagram Shops, which enables businesses to engage with their customers on these channels. The combination of Clarabridge Analytics and Engage for digital customer service enables companies to analyze and measure quality of service across all interaction channels.

The 2020 fall product release will also include the following:

The ability to detect and analyze emotional intensity and empathy;

A new dark mode to match users' operating system preferences;

Updated map visualizations that show where improvement is needed; and

New network visualizationsthat provide a clear view of popular discussion topics and how they relate to one another.