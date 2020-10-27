OpenText Launches Cloud Edition 20.4

OpenText has released Cloud Edition (CE) 20.4 with new SaaS applications, new cloud services, customer-driven features, and a completely new developer cloud with documented APIs, connectors to leading business applications, and a developer community for customers and partners.

"Work models are in flux, endpoints are proliferating, consumer behavior is changing, global supply chains are being disrupted ,and security systems are under siege," said Mark Barrenechea, OpenText's CEO and chief technology officer, in a statement. "To help our customers navigate these challenges, we have released OpenText Cloud Editions 20.4, the most comprehensive and complete information management platform in the market. OpenText is committed to delivering all our software as a service, helping our customers accelerate business innovation and digital transformation at massive scale."

Updates to the OpenText Experience Cloud include the following:

New Exstream Managed Services integration with Core Experience Insights and OpenText Notifications for cloud-based communication.

Added AI-assisted communications design and authoring for personalized content.

New native review and annotation capabilities, including no-code workflow design, deep zoom review for high-resolution media, complex microsite management, Google Cloud Certification, and improved REST APIs and Adobe Creative Cloud Connector.

Qfiniti adds real-time speech processing and sentiment analysis to live conversations, plus real-time guidance for agents with Optimize Guide.

New CX-E Voice web client with stand-alone directory, automated attendant, and updated speech recognition engine technology.

The latest product release also includes updates to the OpenText Content Cloud, such as deeper integrations with Microsoft, SAP, and Salesforce. Other platform updates include additions to the OpenText Developer Cloud and the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud and major enhancements for AppWorks, including the AppWorks Integration framework for robotic process automation and new solution accelerators for the development of case management.