Sendoso Partners with Cameo to Bring Celebrity Experiences to B2B Buyers

Sendoso has partnered with Cameo, providers of a platform that connects fans directly with their favorite pop culture icons, to bring celebrity experiences to B2B buyers.

With Cameo's first B2B tech integration, Sendoso customers can connect with prospects and customers by sending custom-recorded celebrity videos personalized to the recipient and then track the effectiveness and ROI through Sendoso's Analytics Dashboard.

"It's become harder than ever to cut through digital clutter and make a real impact on customers," said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO and founder of Sendoso, in a statement. "By teaming up with Cameo, we're enabling our customers to deliver memorable experiences that deliver maximum ROI across marketing, sales, and CX. Those teams are empowered to close out 2020 successfully with this novel approach, where they can send prospects or customers personal messages from their favorite celebrities. It's unique, creative, fresh, and helps you to stand out from your competition." "Cameo's mission has always been to connect people through meaningful experiences and engagements with their favorite celebrities," said Steven Galanis, CEO and co-founder of Cameo, in a statement. "Jumping into the B2B world with Sendoso is an exciting next step in Cameo's own growth and possibilities. Our teams are already seeing a ton of creativity with the integration, and we're excited to bring the power of pop culture to B2B buyers." "Gong is dedicated to providing our customers and prospects with unique, memorable, and highly personalized experiences. Cameo and Sendoso together allow us to achieve this goal efficiently," said Laura Vitaro, senior manager of account-based marketing at Gong, in a statement. "We've just started using Cameo for prospecting, and the integration with Sendoso will save us massive amounts of time. In fact, the first member of our team to use Cameo for prospecting booked three out of three meetings. We are now using Cameo for prospecting across all segments of our business, as well as event promotion, and customer engagement"

Sendoso also added features to its platform to deliver personalization and memorable experiences that scale. These new features include the following: