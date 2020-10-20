SMG Expands Partnership with FullStory

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient and employee experience management provider, has announced a new partnership with FullStory to help companies identify signals in purchaser and non-purchaser behavior and disruptions in the digital experience.

FullStory's software pinpoints when, where, and how the user experience is impacting revenue and retention. FullStory enhances SMG's digital experience solution by helping users combine feedback data with quantitative experience data.