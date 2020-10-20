SMG Expands Partnership with FullStory
Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient and employee experience management provider, has announced a new partnership with FullStory to help companies identify signals in purchaser and non-purchaser behavior and disruptions in the digital experience.
FullStory's software pinpoints when, where, and how the user experience is impacting revenue and retention. FullStory enhances SMG's digital experience solution by helping users combine feedback data with quantitative experience data.
"As the digital experience continues to play a more significant role across industries, leading brands are looking for opportunities to optimize digital touchpoints and deliver a more frictionless customer journey," said SMG's vice president and general manager of CX solutions, Charlie Moore, in a statement. "Our partnership with FullStory helps clients uncover specific pain points and continually optimize the digital experience."
"In combination with SMG's experience management platform, FullStory gives brands a more holistic view of the digital experience through real-time visualizations and richer insights," said FullStory' senior vice president of sales, Jamie Garverick, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with SMG and help their clients identify and act on opportunities to enhance the digital experience."
