-->
  • October 20, 2020

SMG Expands Partnership with FullStory

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient and employee experience management provider, has announced a new partnership with FullStory to help companies identify signals in purchaser and non-purchaser behavior and disruptions in the digital experience.

FullStory's software pinpoints when, where, and how the user experience is impacting revenue and retention. FullStory enhances SMG's digital experience solution by helping users combine feedback data with quantitative experience data.

"As the digital experience continues to play a more significant role across industries, leading brands are looking for opportunities to optimize digital touchpoints and deliver a more frictionless customer journey," said SMG's vice president and general manager of CX solutions, Charlie Moore, in a statement. "Our partnership with FullStory helps clients uncover specific pain points and continually optimize the digital experience."

"In combination with SMG's experience management platform, FullStory gives brands a more holistic view of the digital experience through real-time visualizations and richer insights," said FullStory' senior vice president of sales, Jamie Garverick, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with SMG and help their clients identify and act on opportunities to enhance the digital experience."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

FullStory Launches Solutions Partner Program

07 Feb 2019

With the FullStory Solutions Partner Program, digital agencies can activate new, customer experience-focused client services through FullStory's digital intelligence platform.

FullStory Joins the Qualtrics Partner Network

09 Jan 2020

Digital experience software company FullStory has partnered with Qualtrics to operationalize and optimize customer experience management.

SMG Adds Data Integrations

27 May 2020

SMG's new data integrations help companies manage third-party delivery ratings and reviews.

SMG Introduces Business Intelligence Software

21 Jul 2020

SMG's business intelligence software helps companies surface insight from both purchasers and non-purchasers.

SMG Partners with Voxpopme

07 Oct 2020

SMG and Voxpopme are teaming up to help companies capture and analyze video customer feedback.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research