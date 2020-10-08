Smartly.io Named Pinterest Creative Partner
Smartly.io, a social advertising automation platform provider, has become a Creative Partner for Pinterest.
Already a Pinterest Advertising Partner, Smartly.io is now able to help Pinterest marketers develop and scale highly visual creative. The Smartly.io Creative Studio helps companies produce original mobile-first creatives, transform existing assets into short-form content for social, and test winning creatives.
"As a highly visual platform where users are in search of inspiration with a buying mindset, Pinterest is a strategic choice for brands," said Kristo Ovaska, CEO and co-founder of Smartly.io, in a statement. "On Pinterest, the level of friction between identifying a need or desire and ultimately making a purchase is relatively low. By embracing Pinterest as a performance channel and investing in strong creative, marketers across industries can capture consumer attention during the busiest shopping time of the year."
