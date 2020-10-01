Microsoft Updates Dynamics 365 Customer Insights

During its Business Applications Launch Event today, Microsoft introduced a number of product updates to Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, its customer data platform (CDP).

These updates will enable organizations to unify and understand data with multidimensional customer profiles, use analytics to gain insights into the data, tie the data into other business applications, and keep it secure.

Key updates to Dynamics 365 Customer Insights include the following:

A cross-channel analytics capability called engagement Insights– so organizations can better measure and understand user behavior across web, mobile and connected devices.

An iintegration with Dynamics 365 Customer Voice so organizations can enrich customer profiles with sentiment and customer feedback data through Microsoft's feedback management solution. "Organizations can automatically augment profiles with survey responses to truly uncover sentiment and drive detailed segmentation of customers, empowering agile actions that build brand loyalty and driving detailed understanding of customers," said James Phillips, a Microsoft corporate vice president and leader of the company's Business Applications Group. "Furthermore, organizations can enrich customer profiles with proprietary audience intelligence on brand affinity and user interests or by using third-party enrichments such as Experian and Leadspace."

Integration with Azure Synapse Analytics and machine learning templates for turnkey insights. "Organizations can leverage a library of prebuilt AI templates for churn prediction, product recommendations, and customer lifetime value, giving business users the ability to run AI/ML-based analytics on their data for quick insights without having to involve data scientists and IT," Phillips said.

Integrations with AutopilotHQ, Bing ads, dotdigital, Facebook, Google Ads, HubSpot, LiveRamp, Marketo, Mailchimp, SendGrid, and more.

Capabilities that trengthen data governance and loss preventiondata with data classification and permissions from Microsoft Information Protection. This will allow organizations to more easily configure policies to classify, label, and protect data based on its sensitivity.