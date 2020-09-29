LeadsRx Adds OTT to Attribution Platforms

LeadsRx has added capabilities for over-the-top (OTT) advertisers as part of its marketing attribution platform. These capabilities allow advertisers to incorporate OTT ad analytics within multi-touch attribution models.

LeadsRx Attribution lets marketers compare the effectiveness of OTT advertising to other marketing channels for return on ad spend (ROAS), allocating proper credit to the other touchpoints often impacted by OTT ads, like organic and paid search.

LeadsRx has also unlocked the insights in automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies and cross-screen metrics to incorporate ACR data and OTT ads in the LeadsRx attribution equation.

OTT advertising has the added tracking ability of ACR data to report when ads were shown, and LeadsRx uses that ACR data to connect individual customer journeys across devices and marketing channels. This lets advertisers attribute touchpoints and conversions down to the IP address and device that was exposed to the advertisement.

The LeadsRx Open Attribution API ingests data from third-party ACR providers to provide details on when and which ads were shown to each household. LeadsRx Attribution processes this data and determines if people from that household visited the advertiser's website or took other action. The LeadsRx Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel, found on the advertiser's website, captures these digital interactions and stiches together complete customer journeys.