Salesforce Introduces Digital 360

Salesforce today introduced Digital 360, bringing together new and existing components within the Salesforce Customer 360 platform to help digital leaders transform their customer engagement and accelerate growth in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world.

Digital 360 combines Salesforce's Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Experience Cloud to give customers a scalable, data-driven, single source of truth for personalizing customer experiences, from marketing emails and timely ads to online shopping and curbside pickup. It is part of the Salesforce Customer 360, which includes apps for sales, service, marketing, and commerce.

New product innovations for Digital 360 include Customer 360 Audiences, a customer data platform for marketers to unify, segment, and activate all of their customer data; Commerce Cloud Payments, an out-of-the-box payment solution; and Experience Cloud to build CRM-powered digital experiences.

Customer 360 Audiences gives marketers a single source of truth for every customer to help them personalize experiences across marketing, commerce, service, sales, and more.

Commerce Cloud Payments, created with Stripe, enables companies to embed payments into their sites. It supports credit cards, mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, and non-card methods like SEPA, iDEAL and Bancontact, all with integrated fraud protection.

"The surge in digital commerce is creating an imperative for all companies to adapt to a changed economy," said Mike Clayville, chief revenue officer at Stripe, in a statement. "We're excited to team up with Salesforce to make it easier for any business—from fast-growing brands to the largest global enterprises—to create new kinds of commerce experiences, reach new customers, and optimize digital channels."

Salesforce Experience Cloud, formerly known as Community Cloud, is a digital experience platform that helps companies build connected CRM-powered digital experiences for customers, partners, and employees at scale. Combining features like Salesforce CMS and Experience Builder with prepackaged apps, allows companies to create and deliver personalized content, websites, portals, mobile apps, and storefronts.

A Digital 360 collection page on Salesforce AppExchange gives customers access to consulting services from Accenture Interactive, Deloitte Digital, Dentsu, Publicis Sapient, and WPP. It also includes custom apps from Salesforce partners, including CloudSense, Coveo, Sitecore, Upland Software, and Zenkraft, with functionalities for enhanced customer experiences, such as one-click shipping and tracking, AI-powered search and product recommendations, and more directly within Salesforce.

Additionally, content on Digital 360 Trailhead provides on-demand learning to help teams skill up for the all digital world, including how to optimize digital advertising, online storefronts, and more.

Also announced today was a strategic partnership with Google that provides productivity, marketing, commerce, and cloud platform tools to help companies create more personalized experiences for customers. The Google Analytics 360 integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud allows marketers to unify reporting and improve campaign performance across email, mobile, advertising, and the web in one dashboard.