Medallia Integrates LivingLens with Zoom Video Communications

Medallia, a customer experience management solutions provider, has integrated its LivingLens solution with Zoom Video Communications, enabling companies to capture customer feedback via market research video sessions. Medallia LivingLens rapidly transcribes the contents and centralizes video recordings in a single asset management platform.

"In the contactless environment, video is the new natural way to capture feedback. Medallia LivingLens analyzes emotions and sentiment to surface what matters most. Watching and listening to hundreds, thousands, and even millions of customers is now possible, making old market research tools and techniques obsolete. Intelligent video enables businesses to understand what customers need and drive all corners of the organization to deliver in order to drive growth," said Carl Wong, founder of LivingLens, in a statement.

With just a few clicks, users can connect Medallia LivingLens with their Zoom accounts. The integration lets them do the following:

Leverage Zoom to conduct market research with remote video feedback;

Directly pull in Zoom recordings and transcripts from consenting virtual focus groups and in-depth interviews into LivingLens;

Select and import consented Zoom cloud recordings from a queue within LivingLens to create a centralized video asset library accessible by the entire organization;

Better understand how customers feel about their experiences via automated and human transcriptions and analytics;

Share video showreels.

"Researchers are swiftly moving to remote video to conduct research programs at speed and scale. Medallia's integration with Zoom empowers research firms and insights teams to easily capture video insights; analyze speech, sentiment, and emotion; and share it with key stakeholders to drive actions to better serve customers," Wong said.

The LivingLens Zoom connector is available on the Zoom App Marketplace.

Medallia acquired LivingLens earlier this year.