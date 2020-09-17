ServiceNow Launches Paris Release of Now Platform

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has introduced the Now Platform Paris release.

"The C-suite realizes that 20th-century architectures are too slow and siloed in today's fluid working environment, where they need speed and agility," said Chirantan Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow, in a statement. "The ServiceNow advantage has always been one architecture, one data model, and one born-in-the-cloud platform that delivers workflows companies need and great experiences employees and customers expect. The Now Platform Paris release provides smart experiences powered by [artificial intelligence], resilient operations, and the ability to optimize spend. Together, they will provide businesses with the agility they need to help them thrive in the COVID economy."

With the Paris release, ServiceNow is unveiling six completely new products as well as new features. They include the following:

New workflow apps with embedded analytics and AI in every app;

Connected workflowsthat allow users to manage location-based work, organize resilient operations for unforeseen circumstances, and expand capacity via automated self-service.

Business Continuity Management with automated business impact analysis, business continuity plan development, and crisis management leveraging context;

Legal Service Delivery, which provides legal operations visibility into operations while eliminating manual emails and phone calls.

Financial Services Operations, which helps banks connect teams and systems in the front, middle, and back office and digitizes core workflows, such as payment and credit card operations.

Telecommunications Service Management with an enhanced service platform and insights into customer status and health; and

Telecommunications Network Performance Management, which provides network operations teams with a unified view of the install base and the ability to analyze, correlate, and resolve events and alarms originating across multiple network monitoring platforms.

Telecommunications Service Management and Telecommunications Network Performance Management work together to identify and resolve network troubles across services, while proactively informing customers and creating a more connected experience between customers and the care organization.

ServiceNow also introduced partner integrations with Microsoft, Twilio, and SailPoint, as well as the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program, which helps customers streamline internal processes by connecting new and old tools to prepare for a new way of working.

The Twilio?integration?involves?Twilio-powered SMS interactions?linked conversational messaging capabilities within ServiceNow's?Customer Service?Management?solution.?This integration?lets?companies?engage with?customers through?Twilio.?Businesses?that use both Twilio and ServiceNow?can add conversation interfaces and streamline?contact?channels through the Now Platform.

"The customer experience is crucial for business success in the next normal," said Molly Fischer, senior director of strategic independent software vendors at Twilio, in a statement. "Twilio is excited to partner with ServiceNow';s Customer Service Management solutions to help businesses improve the experience they offer customers by enabling them to communicate on the channels they prefer, all in an easy, streamlined, and efficient way."

The Microsoft?integrations are focused around Microsoft Azure, its cloud environment, and Microsoft Teams, its collaboration platform.?They include the following:

ServiceNow Onboarding Integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure?AD), for onboarding new employees working remotely;

Microsoft Azure Support for ServiceNow Cloud Insights, giving IT leaders cost optimization, cost reporting, and savings automation capabilities;

ServiceNow?Software Asset Management?(SAM) Integration with Microsoft?Azure Active Directory for monitoring licenses, user logins, and usage data; and

Virtual Agent Lite plugin for Microsoft Teams, a limited version of?ServiceNow's Virtual Agent with?three?prebuilt conversations for common IT support requests.???

With?the Paris release, ServiceNow also integrates?SailPoint for Service Catalog with ServiceNow HR Service Delivery, bringing together all service and application requests and approvals into a consolidated view.

The companies that are integrating with the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector include Armis, Dynatrace, CrowdStrike, HCL?BigFix, Datadog, ExtraHop, Forescout, Jamf, ?LogicMonitor, Cisco?Meraki, Microsoft?Intune, Microsoft SCCM, Qualys, SolarWinds, and?Tanium.?