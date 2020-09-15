Medallia Acquires Sense360

Medallia has acquired Sense360, a consumer insights platform provider, for $44 million. The move adds real-time consumer intelligence signals and competitive benchmarks to the Medallia platform.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Medallia as the combination of our extensive consumer intelligence paired with the leading customer experience platform and signals breadth is a game-changer," said Eli Portnoy, founder and CEO of Sense360, in a statement. "Bringing our solutions together will create the comprehensive real-time insights that are acutely needed to make strategic decisions on how to grow the business at this moment."

"We are witnessing rapid and permanent changes in consumer habits and behavior, and companies need real-time understanding of why consumers choose them and why they don't. The combination of Medallia and Sense360 creates a powerhouse of rich live-time customer intelligence signals not available anywhere else," said Elizabeth Carducci, senior vice president of vertical market solutions at Medallia, in a statement.