TechTarget Launches Prospect-Level Intent

TechTarget, a provider of purchase intent data and services, has updated its IT Deal Alert Priority Engine platform with Prospect-Level Intent data.

New insight on opted-in individuals helps marketers engage key in-market buyers. Significant upgrades to the user interface and CRM integration increase efficiency for all user profiles and use cases.

"Many in the intent market have been wrongly focused only on accounts, when it is the people and teams at those accounts who actually buy," said Andrew Briney, senior vice president of products at TechTarget, in a statement. "While TechTarget has always provided named, active prospects within accounts, these new enhancements empower revenue organizations with unmatched visibility into opted-in buyers in active buyers' journeys to accelerate engagements."

Key updates to TechTarget's cloud-based Priority Engine platform include the following:

Redesigned user interface, with aster access to buying team contacts within context of their buyer journeys;

Deeper prospect insights, for visibility into whether prospects are active and whether they are net-new;

Customized view of top prospects from accounts matching ideal customer profiles based on their recent research activity across the TechTarget network;

User-defined prospect entry points to personalize email, nurture streams, and sales scripts with details about prospects' recent technology and vendor interests mapped to company strengths;

Upgraded Salesforce integration that lets users add high-priority prospects to Salesforce with a single click, view Priority Engine's prospect- and account-level insights directly in Salesforce, and augment existing Salesforce records with behavioral intelligence.

Over the past several months, TechTarget conducted betas with many customers.