Experian Integrates Contact Data Verification with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Experian has rolled out its contact data quality products, including address, email, and phone validation, as part of the Salesforce Quick Launch program and integrated them with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

"Data quality is an important foundation for any business looking to better connect with customers or run efficient operations in today's data-driven world," said Simone Lima, senior vice president and general manager of data quality at Experian, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be expanding our leading data quality products into Commerce Cloud."