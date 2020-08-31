Seismic Launches Interactive Content

As part oif its Summer 2020 release, Seismic, a sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today launched Interactive Content, enabling marketers and sellers to deliver personalized content at scale.

"Buyer expectations are high, and if the content brands are serving them is not relevant or engaging, they will disregard it," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founderr of Seismic, in a statement. "Today it's not just about what you say, it's also how you say it. Content fatigue and information overload have become particularly pronounced in our new all-digital work environment. Sellers and marketers are in need of content types that captivate their audiences and move them through the buyer journey faster. "Presentations are not intended to just be scrolled through," Winter added. "LiveContent allows a buyer to engage with a presentation remotely in a similar way that a seller would engage a buyer in person. With our Summer 2020 release, we are bringing sales content to life."

Several leading financial and technology companies, including Experian, are participating in Seismic's Interactive Content early adopter program.

"There is a lot of opportunity with Seismic Interactive Content to allow Experian to provide rich, differentiating experiences to our buyers," said Ron Nagel, senior director of sales enablement and strategic CRM initiatives at Experian, in a statement. "Seismic Interactive Content allows sellers to mimic an in-person conversation. Sending static sales presentations makes it difficult to have a natural dialogue, but Seismic Interactive Content allows sellers to show buyers that they are truly listening and adding value to the conversation. By taking advantage of Seismic Interactive Content in our sales motions, we are proving that we are cutting edge, just like our products are."

In addition, through a partnership and integration with Tiled, Seismic users can now create Seismic microapps, delivering content like digital brochures, pitch decks, 3D interactive visuals, and more.