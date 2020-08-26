Attentive Launches Text Message Marketing App on Salesforce AppExchange

Attentive, providers of a cloud-based text messaging platform for businesses, has launched its text message marketing app on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to grow text messaging and email opt-in lists simultaneously, send text messages, and enhance customer marketing campaigns as a result of the integration between Attentive and Salesforce.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Attentive customers now have access to an integrated marketing solution that enables them to use Attentive’s mobile messaging product to grow SMS and email opt-in lists and send that data to Marketing Cloud for cross-channel marketing.

"Attentive's integration on AppExchange is a testament to the continued investment in our customers and the broader marketing technology ecosystem," said Allison Kelly, head of growth strategy at Attentive, in a statement. "As we continue our rapid growth and work to accommodate the demands of the marketplace, our text message marketing app for Salesforce will allow further integration and innovation for our shared customers." "Attentive is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing solutions to scale subscriber growth," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

Customers such as Stonewall Kitchen, a specialty foods retailer, use Attentive and Salesforce together to maximize revenue potential and more engage with audiences.