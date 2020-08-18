InMoment Releases XI Digital Transformation

InMoment, a provider of experience intelligence, today released XI Digital Transformation.

InMoment's XI Digital Transformation uses existing and new data streams to power pre-built executive reports. Components include the following:

"Businesses that are not actively transforming for digital are missing the mark and will be left behind," said Brian Weiss, senior vice president of technology and solutions at InMoment, in a statement. "Our solution is designed to make it easy to get up and going immediately, capture and transform data into useful insights, and accelerate successful digital transformations."