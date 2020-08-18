InMoment Releases XI Digital Transformation
InMoment, a provider of experience intelligence, today released XI Digital Transformation.
InMoment's XI Digital Transformation uses existing and new data streams to power pre-built executive reports. Components include the following:
- Website and mobile app navigation, purchase, and fulfillment optimization via data collection and analysis;
- Pre-built dashboards and reports that focus on key metrics, with real-time updates and recommended actions;
- Pre-configured, industry-specific text analytics models with proprietary Adaptive Sentiment Engine analysis;
- Social customer voice data, including data from popular social sites, including Glassdoor;
- In-application interaction data, including feedback and user experience data;
- Website and application visitor session data through integrations with Adobe, Clicktale, Hubspot, and more;
- Integrations into popular conversation applications like Slack and SalesForce, and a robust software development kit (SDK) for integration with any other application; and
- Digital transformation expert services consultation.
"Businesses that are not actively transforming for digital are missing the mark and will be left behind," said Brian Weiss, senior vice president of technology and solutions at InMoment, in a statement. "Our solution is designed to make it easy to get up and going immediately, capture and transform data into useful insights, and accelerate successful digital transformations."