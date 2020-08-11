SurveyMonkey Launches Tech Partner Program

SurveyMonkey, a customer experience, market research, and survey feedback software provider, today launched the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP), an expanded partner platform to help companies build, launch, amplify, and scale their SurveyMonkey integrations.

The first STEP partners includeSalesforce, Microsoft, Zendesk, HubSpot, MailChimp, Constant Contact, Gainsight, and Freshworks, all of whom are integrating with SurveyMonkey.

"At Zendesk, we are focused on helping companies foster better customer relationships, and SurveyMonkey is an essential partner in creating those experiences," said Ben Barclay, vice president of corporate development and technology alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "SurveyMonkey's tools help our customers gather feedback from across their organizations in a streamlined way that integrates with all of their systems and provides the insights needed to make data-driven decisions." "Our customers use SurveyMonkey each day to maximize their inbound marketing strategy. Their feedback platform is all about doing more together and should be an essential component of every company's toolbox," said Kipp Bodnar, chief marketing officer at HubSpot, in a statement. "We look forward to taking our partnership to the next level and collaborating with SurveyMonkey to bring even more value to our customers." "Having the right strategy and tools in place to collect and act on critical feedback from the community, your employees, and your customers is a fundamental part of every successful business," said Tom Hale, president of SurveyMonkey, in a statement "The resources and opportunities provided by STEP will make SurveyMonkey an even more invaluable part of every company's modern tech ecosystem."

SurveyMonkey's platform integrates with more than 100 systems of record to power the feedback programs of more than 335,000 organizations and more than 17 million active users across industry verticals and market segments.